After a year of false starts it appears Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) is on the verge of adding Nashville’s historic Fairgrounds Speedway to its 11-racetrack empire, and the move has the support of local drivers.
“I’m for it one hundred percent and I hope it happens,” Lebanon’s Scott Fetcho said Wednesday. Fetcho is a retired driver and current team owner whose son Dylan recently won his second Fairgrounds championship.
Fetcho added a cautionary note:
“We’ve heard these announcements before. It seems to me there are still a lot of hurdles. As I understand it, the deal has to be approved by Fair Board and Metro Council, and I thought that had been the holdup from the start.”
Nashville Mayor John Cooper last November announced “an agreement in principle” had been reached with SMI, granting it a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned track. A management team from Bristol Motor Speedway – one of SMI’s 11 tracks – would be in charge.
Cooper reiterated that agreement in a Tuesday announcement that the finalization of the deal is at hand.
SMI promised to continue the local racing program in addition to bringing NASCAR races and other year-round events to the remodeled multi-purpose facility.
Mt. Juliet’s Bennie Hamlett, who just completed his 34th season of racing at the track, believes the impact will be positive, and possibly save the historical venue.
“The track needs a lot of improvements and SMI has the resources to make them,” Hamlett says. “I’m not sure the old track can survive much longer without it. Bringing NASCAR back won’t have an adverse impact on local racing. It will draw more attention to it and attract more fans.”
Two years ago SMI bought Nashville Superspeedway and promptly brought NASCAR Cup Series racing to the Gladeville track.
Superspeedway president Erik Moses welcomes the addition of Fairgrounds Speedway to the SMI fold.
“The more exposure our sport receives, the better,” Moses says. “We all benefit from it.”
Moses says a Cup race at the Fairgrounds will not conflict with Superspeedway’s annual premier event.
“It will be two different types of racing – superspeedway and short-track,” Moses says. “Both would be under the SMI umbrella, so I envision a lot of cross-promotions. I support anything that grows our sport.”
According to national media reports, SMI hopes to run a Cup race at the Fairgrounds every other year.
But even when the race overlaps with the Superspeedway’s, over-saturation shouldn’t be a problem; the Fairgrounds hosted two annual Cup races from 1958-1984 and most were sold out.
NASCAR yanked the Fairgrounds Cup races after the 1984 season due to management complications, but is eager to return to the booming Nashville sports market.
NASCAR will hold its annual championship awards ceremony and related festivities in downtown Nashville Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
When Chase Elliott won the Ally 400 Cup race the Superspeedway in June, he used the winner’s platform to lobby a Fairgrounds return. Dale Earnhardt Jr., arguably the sport’s most popular figure, likewise has been a strong advocate for the track.
“Nashville was always one of my favorite tracks to go to, starting when I was a teenager,” Earnhardt says. “We ought to go back.”
ABOUT THE FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY - One of the oldest auto racing facilities in the United States, Fairgrounds Speedway opened in 1904 and hosted annual NASCAR competition from 1958-1984.
Currently, the All-American 400 featuring local racing with 10-classes of cars has been a staple event since 1981 with current NASCAR stars such as Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric and John Hunter Nemechek capturing coveted titles.