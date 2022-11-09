RACING Nashvillle Fairgrounds

Artist rendering of proposed improvements at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

 Image provided by Bristol Motor Speedway

After a year of false starts it appears Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) is on the verge of adding Nashville’s historic Fairgrounds Speedway to its 11-racetrack empire, and the move has the support of local drivers.

“I’m for it one hundred percent and I hope it happens,” Lebanon’s Scott Fetcho said Wednesday. Fetcho is a retired driver and current team owner whose son Dylan recently won his second Fairgrounds championship.