FCS 35, Stone Memorial 8 -
LEBANON -- Friendship Christian closed out the 2020 regular season in grand fashion with a lopsided 35-8 victory over Class 4A Stone Memorial Friday night at Pirtle Field.
Junior back Don Dunning led the way with a punishing 104 yards rushing on 26 carries and four touchdowns on runs of 2, 7, 1 and 10 yards.
The Commanders picked up a score through the air as Kolby Gaines connected with Drew Porter for a 25-yard TO in the first quarter.
Gaines completed 6-of-14 attempts for 131 yards with Porter hauling in four balls for 77 yards.
Delanie Majors added two catches for 54 yards and also ran once for nine yards.
Now 7-2 overall, Friendship Christian will take on Jackson Christian (7-3) in the first round of the Division II-A playoffs Friday, Nov. 6.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Pirtle Field.
Watertown 42, East Robertson 7 -
CROSS PLAINS -- Watertown completed a perfect sweep through the Region 4,2A schedule Friday, rolling to a 42-7 victory at East Robertson High.
With the win, the Purple Tigers stretched their winning streak to eight consecutive games and stand 9-1 headed into a Friday, Nov. 6 home game versus Tellico Plains (4-6) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Thanks to earning the region championship, WHS will stay at home throughout their postseason run.
Notre Dame 38, Green Hill 0 -
CHATTANOOGA -- Host Notre Dame took advantage of four Green Hill turnovers and converted those miscues into 19 points in Friday's 38-0 home win over the Hawks.
The contest marked the first road game for GHHS in some 49 days and was the first home victory for the Fighting Irish since Nov. 2, 2018.
With the win, Notre Dame (3-7) snapped a seven-game losing streak while Green Hill slid to 4-6 on the season.
As a team Green Hill managed 170 yards in total offense, 55 passing and 115 rushing.
Kaleb Carver ran five times for 46 yards and ninth grader Niko Duffie chipped in with 42 yards on seven attempts. Camaron Sowell had 19 yards on five carries and Cameron Morvec ran three times for 17.
QB Clayton Nordstrom completed 10-of-15 passes for 55 yards and was picked off once.
Carver caught three balls for 28 yards while Marzeion Jones (3 catches) and Braiden Staten (2) for 11 yards apiece.
The Hawks will entertain White County High (5-4) 3:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 7 in a TSSAA-sanctioned "bowl game".
DCA 48, MJ Christian 7 -
DONELSON -- Donelson Christian Academy completed a perfect 10-0 regular season with a 48-7 win over Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Friday at Ken Redmon Field.
By virtue of winning the Division II-A East region, Coach Paul Wade's Wildcats earned a first round bye in the TSSAA playoffs and will wait to play either Trinity Christian or Franklin Grace Friday, in the Nov. 13 second round.
MJCA closed out the 2020 campaign with four straight losses and a 1-9 W-L record.