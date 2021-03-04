The Wilson County Chapter of Friends of NRA, which for years has won national acclaim for its robust fund-raising that supports local scholarships and grants, is in danger of folding.
The chapter currently is without a leader, and officials with the national organization are concerned.
“We are struggling to find someone to head up the Wilson County committee for 2021,” says Mike Webb, Southern Regional Director for Friends of NRA who worked closely with the Lebanon chapter when he was Tennessee’s field representative.
“We’re not giving up just yet.”
Brian Allen, Webb’s replacement as the state representative, plans to visit Lebanon soon to meet with members in an attempt to salvage the chapter. He says ongoing COVID concerns and restrictions have delayed the process.
Friends of NRA chapters around the country for decades have provided grass-roots support for 2nd Amendment issues, shooting, conservation and hunting initiatives. It is best known for its firearms safety programs.
Through its Eddie Eagle program, an eagle-costumed instructor – usually a volunteer from the local police department -- visits elementary schools to explain basic gun safety to youngsters. (“If you see a gun, don’t touch it, report it.”)
The program, which partners with law enforcement officials, has been lauded for its effectiveness.
Friends of NRA also provides individual scholarships and grants to schools and community groups involved in conservation and competitive shooting.
Junior high and high school ROTC units annually receive thousands of dollars in support, as do schools that field scholastic shooting teams.
The funds are generated primarily though raffles and fund-raisers such as the annual banquet and auction at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Many of the outdoors-themed items that are auctioned off are donated by area merchants and business.
The late Charlie Daniels was an avid Friends of NRA supporter who donated an autographed fiddle to the auction. Gladeville’s Roy Denney donated guided turkey hunts.
Denney, who served four terms as the chapter’s chairman, said, “It’s very time-consuming, with a lot of responsibility, and I wasn’t able to do it anymore. Most folks are willing to help, but don’t want to carry the load.”
Allen says there is no deadline by which a new chairman must be in place, but the sooner the better.