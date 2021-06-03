The Wilson County Chapter of Friends of NRA, which for years won state and national acclaim for its robust fund-raising that supports local scholarships and grants, is on the verge of folding.
The chapter has been without a leader since last year, and so far no one has stepped forward to assume the voluntary duty.
“It’s very time-consuming, with a lot of responsibility,” says Roy Denney, a past four-term chairman. “A lot of folks are willing to participate, but don’t have the time to carry the load.”
Mike Webb, Southern Regional Director for Friends of NRA who worked closely with the Lebanon chapter when he was Tennessee’s field representative, earlier this year said efforts would be made to find a new leader. So far those efforts are unsuccessful.
Brian Allen, Webb’s replacement as the state FNRA representative, earlier this year said he planned to visit Lebanon, meet with some of the past members, and see if the chapter could saved. However, Allen has since resigned the position.
Anyone interested in assuming the duties can contact Webb at the regional office or at mwebb@nrahq.org
Friends of NRA chapters around the country provide grass-roots support for 2nd Amendment issues, competitive shooting, conservation and hunting initiatives. The organization is perhaps best known for its firearms safety programs.
Through the FNRA’s Eddie Eagle program, an eagle-costumed instructor – usually a volunteer from the local police department -- visits elementary schools to explain basic gun safety to youngsters. (“If you see a gun, don’t touch it, report it.”)
The program, which partners with law enforcement officials, has been lauded for its effectiveness.
Friends of NRA also provides individual scholarships and grants to schools and community organizations involved in conservation, 4-H, ROTC and competitive shooting. Junior high and high school ROTC units annually receive thousands of dollars in support, as do schools that field scholastic shooting teams.
The funds are generated primarily though raffles and fund-raisers such as the annual banquet and auction at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Many of the outdoors-themed items that are auctioned off are donated by area merchants and business.
The late Charlie Daniels was an avid Friends of NRA supporter who donated an autographed fiddle to the auction, and Gladeville’s Denney donated guided turkey hunts.
There is no deadline when a new chairman would have to be named to save the chapter, but it would have to be done fairly quickly in order to organize events for this year.