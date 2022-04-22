The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA, once among the most active in the country, remains shut down, with no immediate sign of revival.
“There have been no developments,” says Lebanon’s Roy Denney, a past three-time president of the chapter that folded two years ago.
Denney says the leadership duties are demanding and time-consuming, and he was unable to continue to devote sufficient time to the task. After his tenure, the chapter survived for awhile under different leaders before ceasing operation.
Among the chapter’s supporters was the late Charlie Daniels, who donated items for the annual fund-raiser auction.
Denney says he continues to support for Friends of NRA mission to promote the shooting sports, support the 2nd Amendment and fund grants for area youth groups and schools.
One of the most popular Friends of NRA projects was its Eddie Eagle program that educated school-age youngsters about firearm safety.
Regional Friends of NRA officials express hope that the Lebanon chapter will eventually be revived.
New turkey chapter: Mt. Juliet resident Randall Haley has helped launch a new chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation in Cannon County.
Haley, a Cannon County native and noted outdoors personality, was part of a group that recently secured the NWTF chapter.
The status of a similar Wilson County chapter remains in limbo after a COVID shutdown.
Turkey bands: Hunters who bag a turkey with a leg band are asked to send the band number to the TWRA to aid a survey.
Last year the TWRA began banding numerous male turkeys to monitor their travel and survival rates.
The banding program is part of a five-year study being conducted by the Agency to try to learn why turkeys suddenly became scarce in some parts of the state.
Local clay target team: The Wilson County clay target team has begun practice at the Cedar City Gun Club.
The team is called SMASH – (Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) and is open to boys and girls in grades five through high school. Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.