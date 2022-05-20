An effort is being made to revive the Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA, which has been idle for two years due to a lack of leadership.
A meeting will be held Monday, May 23 at the Charlie Daniels Community Center to try to revive the chapter. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room C.
“We’re looking for a chairman and volunteers,” says Eddie Kirkus, who served as a past treasurer of the chapter when wife Lisa was chairman.
“It’s time-consuming and I’m not able to devote the time to be chairman, but I’ll continue to serve as treasurer if someone else will take over,” Kirkus said.
For years the Wilson County chapter was among the most active in the country, generating thousands of dollars for grants to individuals and area schools to support the shooting sports and firearm safety.
For additional information contact Kirkus at (615) 533-8721 or ekirkus@charter.net.
Turkey hunters shot: Three turkey hunters were shot in a recent incident near the Tennessee-Virginia border. The three were treated for minor injuries. No details were available about the shooting.
The spring turkey season ended May 15. The fall season is in October.
Hunters are reminded to positively identify their target before shooting.
No feeders advised: Amid the spread of deadly avian flu, wildlife officials advise discontinuing the use of bird feeders.
The flu has necessitated the slaughter of over 27 million infected chickens and turkeys in 31 states. It is highly contagious and spreads through contact, especially in congested feeding areas.
Although wildlife officials are not sure about its impact on song birds, they advise taking cautionary measures by removing food sources that attract gathering of birds. Once the flu is introduced into a flock, there is no known cure.
There is likewise no data about the flu’s impact on game birds such as turkeys, but it is advised to not feed them for the same reason.
Elk reward: The reward has reached $14,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the poacher(s) who illegally killed an elk in Claiborne County earlier this year.
Anyone with information can call the local TWRA office or the main office in Nashville.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (615) 736-5532 or (731) 423-5725.
Local clay target team: The Wilson County clay target team has begun competition at the Cedar City Gun Club. The team is called SMASH (Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) and is open to boys and girls in grades 5th through high school.
Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.
For information contact coach Dan Wagner at coach.Wagner@ccsmash.org.
