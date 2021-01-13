Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog Possible this Morning... Patchy freezing fog has developed in a few spots this morning. With temperatures below freezing, water droplets from the fog land on roadways and freeze upon contact. This could make for treacherous conditions during the morning commute. Please use caution as visibilities and road conditions can change quickly in a short distance. Reduce speed and allow for plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.