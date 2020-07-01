Hole-in-one at Five Oaks --
LEBANON -- Karo Crawford carded a hole-in-one Sunday, June 28 at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club. Crawford, playing with his wife June "Bug" Crawford, he aced the par 3 No. 16 which was playing at 158 yards. He used a 9-iron.
FCA tournament - The Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Friday, July 17 at the Pine Creek Golf Course. Individual player fee is $150 or $500 for a scramble team of four. Mulligan packages will be offered at $20.
Registration and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Hole sponsorships are still available at $150 each. For more information e-mail kmathews@fca.org.
Chamber / Harbrecht Memorial - The sixth annual Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Golf Scramble to benefit the Lebanon / Wilson County Chamber of Commerce has been moved to September.
Plans call for the tournament to be played Monday, Sept. 14 at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Entry fee is $650 for a foursome which includes two mulligans per player, range balls, lunch and dinner. Prizes will be awarded in three flights.
For team registration and sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at (615) 444-5503.
Tyler McChurch Memorial - The sixth annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament and Silent Auction has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28 at Lebanon's Five Oaks Golf & Country Club. A 9 a.m. shotgun start is planned.
Established in 2014, the Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation has raised over $255,000 and has helped fund scholarships to Cumberland University, local youth football programs and the annual All-Wilson County Football Awards Breakfast.
For tournament info, contact Dan McChurch at dmcch2001@aol.com.