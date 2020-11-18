Green Hill splits at Siegel -
MURFREESBORO -- Green Hill’s basketball teams split their season openers with Siegel Tuesday night as the boys lost 77-65, while the girls knocked off the Lady Stars 55-38 in the opener.
The boys’ game featured a combined seven players hitting double figures for both teams.
Siegel's two college signees, Zion Swader and Matthew Schneider, had 25 and 21 points, respectively and Jaylen Wetzel added 20.
Siegel got an early lead on baskets by Swader and Schneider. Green Hill came back to cut it to 9-8 and had a six-point run to lead 19-13.
The Stars, however, came back with an aggressive offense to grab a nine-point lead at the half by going to the free throw line 13 times, while the Hawks only went twice.
"They are more physical than we are right now. It is like playing grown men. They are one of the best teams in the state and we are just trying to get better every day," Green Hill coach Troy Allen said.
Siegel kept the lead at nine in the third quarter before Green Hill cut it to six at 51-45 going into the final eight minutes.
Free-throw shooting helped Siegel pull away as it had as big of a lead as 16 with three minutes to go.
"We were really aggressive offensively and I liked that, but we need to improve defensively,” Siegel coach Dyron Birdwell said.
“I told them I do not know if we were even going to have a season, so they need to play every game like it is their last.
"It was our first time being out there since March 9th against Cleveland in the sectional."
Green Hill had four players score in the ball game. Three of them, Riggs Abner, Paxton Davidson and Jason Burch scored 18 while Blake Stacey added 11.
Green Hill (65): Riggs Abner 18, Paxton Davidson 18, Jason Burch 18, Blake Stacey 11.
Siegel (77): Zion Swader 25, Matthew Schneider 21, Jaylan Wetzel 20, Isiah Lightsy 7, Vonterius Reed 4.
(girls) Green Hill 55, Siegel 38
Green Hill's Lady Hawks won their first-ever game, 55-38, over the Stars in Tuesday night's opener.
The game was close throughout the first half until Green Hill went on a 12-0 run in the second quarter to grab a 31-16 lead at intermission. They extended it to 20 in the second half.
Siegel got as close as 11 in the final stanza as it scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter.
Green Hill settled down and made timely shots and extended the lead to get the opening-game victory.
"Our goal is to get three double-digit scorers every night, but we will have to work on our defense until our offense comes around," Green Hill coach Anna Abner said.
Brentwood Academy transfer Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 18 points, while former Wilson Central player and Wofford College signee Sydnee Richetto added 10.
Siegel was led by Serenity Lillard, who scored 16, and Azariah Abell with 13 points.
"We are better when we do not rush and we run our sets," Siegel coach Shawn Middleton said.
"We have only been practicing with six or seven kids because some have been in quarantine, so we are slowly building back."
Green Hill (55): Aubrey Blankenship 18, Sydnee Richetto 10, Ava Heilman 9, Taylor Pruitt 7, Kensley Carter 5, Savannah Kirby 3, Samantha Zapton 2, Anna Riggs 1.
Siegel (38): Serenity Lillard 16, Azariah Abell 13, Erin Vanhook 3 ,Daisha Rankins 2, Crystal Peralta 2, Dmyriona Hill 2.