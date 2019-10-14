Ceremony held Monday at LHS --
Lebanon High senior Allissa Mulaski, a deadly 3-point shooter, signed Monday morning, Oct. 15 with Bryan College -- an NAIA program in Dayton.
Mulaski, the daughter of Joe and Jannie Mulaski, is a three-year starter for the Lebanon Devilettes and has already gone over the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Mulaski was a second team All-Wilson County pick last season and helped the Devilettes to a record of 25-11, the Region 5-AAA championship and a quarterfinal berth in the TSSAA BlueCross Championships for the first time since the 1982 season.
As a senior, she averaged 12 points per game and sank 91 3-pointers at a clip of 39 percent. For her career, she's knocked down 218 three's -- 38 percent.
Bryan College finished last season with a record of 31-2 and a loss in the first round of the NCAA DII tournament.
The Lions went a perfect 26-0 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.