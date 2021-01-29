The 4th annual outdoors predator hunt is set Saturday, Feb. 6, with teams of callers pursuing coyotes and bobcats in Wilson and adjacent counties.
For entry information contact Watertown’s Mark Larese at (615) 479-1760.
The hunt helps control the predator population in the area, but even so, coyotes are increasing.
Last year 39 coyotes were taken, after an average of 23 in each of the previous three hunts. Seven bobcats were also killed last year.
Boat & Fishing Expo -- The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held Feb. 5-7 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in the Farm Bureau Exposition Center.
The show offers the latest in boating and fishing gear, along with other outdoors items and services.
For detailed information about times and tickets visit www.tnboatexpo.com.
Elk viewing -- The TWRA has a 24-hour “elk cam” set up at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in East Tennessee and can be accessed at tnwildlife.org.
The wild elk come and go and at times the field is vacant and other times it is covered with elk.
Trout fishing -- The TWRA’s winter trout stocking is underway, with some 75,000 rainbow trout being released in waters across the state. The stocked fish can be caught as soon as they are released.
Information on stocking dates and locations is available on the Agency website and in the Tennessee Fishing Guide.
Conservation awards -- The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is accepting nominations for its 56th annual Conservation Achievement Awards. There are various categories for individuals and organizations that have made contributions to to conservation causes.
For information visit www.tnwf.org/CAA.
