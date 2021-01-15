Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho’s car will be sponsored this season by Hunter Industrial, the Hunter Fan Company’s Nashville-based industrial division.
Last season Fetcho won the premier Pro Late Model championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, establishing himself as one of the area’s top racers.
His father Scott, who oversees the Lebanon-based team, is a retired Fairgrounds driver.
Fetcho plans to run a full schedule at the Fairgrounds this season, as well as competing at some regional tracks.
The season starts in the spring. The schedule and other details are posted on the track’s website - nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing/.