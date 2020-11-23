While one young Wilson County racer enjoyed a dream season in 2020, it was a nightmare for another.
As Dylan Fetcho celebrated a career-highlight championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, William Hale struggled with one disappointing setback after another.
“It seemed like the whole world was against me,” Hale says.
Hale, 19, three years ago won Rookie of the Year at the historical track – joining such celebrated rookie-award winners as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton -- and seemed to be on a fast track to success.
Then the wheels came off – sometimes literally.
“If something could go wrong, it did go wrong,” says Hale. “I was leading one race when the power steering went out. Another time it was an ignition problem. Then we blew a motor. Stuff was breaking and it was one mechanical failure after another.”
As discouraging as the season was, Hale is not giving up. He plans to return next season.
“I’ll keep racing until the money dries up,’ he says. “You can’t give up. Racing is something I love to do, and I’ll keep trying to move forward.”
William is assisted by his grandfather Alan, who shares his determination.
“We have expanded our race shop,” Alan says. “We’re going to be doing this for a long time. Will works hard and I’m going to help him every way I can. We’ll get things turned around eventually.”
“He has supported me every step of the way,” William says of his grandfather. “I wouldn’t be here without him. When we start winning, the trophies will be for both of us.”
While planning for another racing season, Hale is also laying plans for a business in the sport.
“I’d like to get into fabricating, body work, chassis building and maybe start a developmental driving program,” he says. “There’s a lot of things we can do with the new shop.”
Meanwhile, he’ll race on.
“I haven’t given up,” he says. “I’ll just try 10 times harder.”
Fetcho eyes Snowflake -- Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho will race in the Dec. 4 Snowflake, a preliminary event to the 53rd annual Snowball Derby.
The Dec. 2-6 activities in Pensacola, FL, give top young drivers from across the country a chance to showcase their talent before national media.
Fetcho plans to return to Fairgrounds Speedway next season to defend his Pro Late Model track championship, and also hopes to run some regional events.