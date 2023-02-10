Veteran Wilson County racer Joseph Meyer recently kicked off a new season at SpeedFest in Georgia with a trouble-plagued race that capped a nightmare weekend.
“It was miserable,” Meyer says. “Absolutely miserable.”
Veteran Wilson County racer Joseph Meyer recently kicked off a new season at SpeedFest in Georgia with a trouble-plagued race that capped a nightmare weekend.
“It was miserable,” Meyer says. “Absolutely miserable.”
The misery began when the team’s hauler broke down on Monteagle Mountain on the way to Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, GA.
Meyer and his team had to return home, rent a replacement, and start over.
“We missed the first day of practice,” he says, “and it got worse from here.”
When he finally got his car on the track for a final round of practice, a hub broke. The crew replaced it, but at the start of the race the brake pedal broke.
“By time we got it fixed, we were 35 laps down and our day was over,” he says.
It was a start he would like to forget but -- on the bright side -- the rest of the season should be much better.
“That’s for certain,” Meyer says, managing a chuckle. “There’s only one way to go.”
Meyer, 36, is a graduate of Wilson Central High and Tennessee Tech, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
He is an engineering manager with ABC Technologies in Gallatin.
Meyer has always been intrigued with all things mechanical, including race cars. He is a second-generation driver, following the dirt-track career of his dad, Joseph Meyer Sr. His father helps prepare the team’s cars at their Wilson County shop.
At 14 Meyer started racing Mini-Cups at Twin Fountains Raceway in Shelbyville. He competed on the national Mini-Cup circuit, winning a championship and three other titles.
Meyer next ran Baby Grands at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, then graduated to the premier Late Model Series. He won Rookie of the Year and captured three victories in the top division.
He also competed in the Fairgrounds’ Super Truck division, winning a number of races over the years. He raced briefly in the truck series last season and finished 8th in the standings.
After this season’s rocky start, Meyer is unsure what the rest of the year holds.
“I’ll run some at the Fairgrounds, but not a full schedule,” he says.
“I’d like to run some of the bigger events at Nashville, and also a few regional races like the Snowball Derby in Pensacola. I’ll be racing for fun, not for championships.”
Fairgrounds opener - Fairgrounds Speedway launches its 65th season on April 1 with at least three Wilson County racers among the top title contenders: defending and two-time champion Dylan Fetcho, last year’s runner-up Hunter Wright, and teenager Chase Johnson. Veteran Bennie Hamlett could also be in the mix after a strong finish last season.
Rim running - Veterans Motorplex at the Rim (formerly Highland Rim Speedway) has not announced its 2023 schedule, but will likely open around mid-March as in past seasons.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.