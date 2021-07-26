Busy weekend for Wilson Co. driver -
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright had a busy – and productive -- weekend.
On Saturday night Wright won the Pro Late Model feature at Veterans Motorplex (formerly Highland Rim Speedway), and on Sunday he picked up another first-place finish at Kentucky Motor Speedway in Whitesville, Ky.
That’s the vintage track where such Bluegrass stars as Darrell and Michael Waltrip once raced, along with brothers David, Jeff and Mark Green, and Jeremy Mayfield.
“It was a good weekend,” says Wright, 19, one of Middle Tennessee’s hottest racers who drives for famous Wayne Day Racing out of Millersville. Over the decades Day has provided rides for several drivers who went on to NASCAR stardom, including Mt. Juliet’s Bobby Hamilton.
Day terms Wright “one of the most impressive youngsters to come through here.”
In addition to driving, Wright is employed at Wayne Day Enterprises as a machinist.
Last Sunday’s Kentucky Motor Speedway race came down to a duel between Wright and fellow Wilson County racer Dylan Fetcho. The two young hot-shoes have raced against each other in various divisions since age six.
Wright says it was gratifying to beat his friendly hometown rival, but adds, “it was even sweeter to get that first-place money.”
Fetcho won last year’s Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway track championship, with Wright coming in fourth. This year Fetcho is second in the standings and Wright sixth.
“We’ve run some good races at Nashville, but had bad luck in almost every one of them,” Wright says. “In two, blown tires took us out of contention. But that’s all part of it.”
Capturing the Fairgrounds track title was Wright’s goal going in the season. He has four races left, starting Aug. 6, to make up the gap.
Meanwhile, he continues to branch out. He is scheduled to race at Montgomery (Ala.) Speedway this weekend. Last year he raced at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, Huntsville (Ala.) Speedway, and at tracks in Tampa, Fla., and Lebanon, Mo.
“I enjoy running different tracks, against different competition,” he says. “That’s how you improve as a driver.”
After winning three Legends Series titles at Fairgrounds Speedway, Wright last season moved up to the premier Pro Late Model division. He didn’t win a feature, but he showed steady progress, and was named Rookie of the Year.
“We improved every race last year and had a shot at winning each of the last three,” he says. “Overall, it was a good year.”
Motorplex active: Veterans Motorplex (formerly Highland Rim Speedway) has a full schedule of racing on Saturday. The evening is designated “Back to School Night,” with youngsters receiving free school supplies.
Gladeville’s Wright has dominated this season’s Legends division with four wins.
Mt. Juliet’s William Hale is 9th in the Pro 8 Late Model division. Two Lebanon racers, John Brady and Hugh Williamson, are 7th and 8th, respectively, in the Pure Stocks and Ridge Runners.
A complete schedule and other information is posted on the track’s website -- www.highlandrim.com.