Several top racers at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway are from Wilson County, including defending track champion Dylan Fetcho, and a blockbuster deal that could determine the track’s future is being closely followed.
“I hope it works out,” says Scott Fetcho, Dylan’s father and a former driver at the historical 64-year-old track. “I’m anxious to hear more details.”
“I think its going to be good, just as long as local racing is one of their priorities,” says Andy Johnson, a past track champion whose son Chase is a rising star.
“They need someone to run the place with a long-term lease so they can justify spending the money in updating and sprucing up the place.”
Fairgrounds Speedway is not affiliated with Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville.
Any developments at the Fairgrounds track would not affect the operation of the Superspeedway, although the tracks might compete for some future NASCAR events.
With popular retired NASCAR driver and current TV commentator Dale Earnhardt, Jr., assisting with negotiations, Nashville mayor John Cooper last week signed a letter of intent to lease the Metro-owned facility to one of the most prominent racing companies in the country.
That company, Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) owns and operates premier tracks in Bristol, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Texas, Kentucky, New Hampshire and Sonoma (Calif.). It hopes to add the Nashville track to the list.
If the deal is finalized, SMI will assign a Bristol Motor Speedway management group to operate the Nashville track.
SMI plans to invest millions in renovation and expansion, including doubling the current 15,000-seat grandstands.
Even though Nashville’s mayor is on-board, the deal has to be approved by the Metro Council and Fair Board. That has proved problematic in past dealings with the racetrack.
Fairgrounds Speedway opened in 1958, and until 1984 hosted two annual NASCAR Cup races. NASCAR pulled the Cup races due to concerns about management of the facility.
Management problems, compounded by obstruction by some Nashville political leaders, created a long, difficult struggle for the track.
At one point it was scheduled for demolition, but was saved by a last-minute citizens’ protest.
Terrell Davis, editor of Middle Tennessee Racing News, has covered the Speedway for decades and believes the current proposal may be its last chance for survival.
“For the first time since the (1990s) era of promoter of Bob Harmon, I feel Fairgrounds Speedway has a chance to be stable and not worry about the politicians bulldozing it,” Davis says.
“But there are still a lot of questions that have to be answered.”
As Andy Johnson noted, the critical question is the length of the lease the city is willing to grant SMI.
A 10-year lease has been reportedly been offered, but it seems doubtful that short period would be viable for SMI’s planned multi-million-dollar investment.
In the past the city has balked at issuing long-term leases. That in turn created management instability, which led to other problems, including NASCAR’s termination of the Cup races.
Another potential hurdle is the construction of a pro soccer stadium on the Fairgrounds site. That could create conflicts with track parking and event scheduling.
Earnhardt and other advocates for the track believe any conflicts can be overcome.
Davis says the message from the SMI/Bristol group is simple: “For the first time in a long time, Fairgrounds Speedway has a chance to thrive, not just survive.”
And if the deal falls through?
“In that case,” Davis says, “at some point in the not-too-distant future Fairgrounds Speedway will end up as a soccer stadium parking lot.”