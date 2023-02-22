Three young Wilson County racers spent last week racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, and although they didn’t bring home a win, they collected a trove of runner-up silver.
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright ran six Pro Late Model races and finished 4th in three of them and 5th in another.
Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson ran six, with one top five and two top 10s, and won a pole.
Lebanon’s Dawson Sutton ran seven races, with a 6th-place finish in the premier 100-lapper on the final day.
All three will compete at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway this season, along with Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho – the defending and two-time track champion – and Mt. Juliet veteran Bennie Hamlett.
While Fetcho and Wright are expected to stage a re-match of last season when they jockeyed for the title down to final lap of the final race, an interesting rookie battle between two locals could also shape up:
Watertown’s Robby Taylor, 15, will compete for Rookie of the Year in the feature division, along with Sutton, 17.
“My goal is to be competitive and hopefully win a race,” Sutton says. “The (rookie) points will take care of themselves.”
Taylor, meanwhile, is firmly focused on the rookie title.
“Winning it on a famous track like Nashville would be special,” he says.
Dawson’s father Curtis Sutton owns Rackley Roofing, sponsor of Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR truck race, and is co-owner of the Rackley-W.A.R. (Willie Allen Racing) truck series team based in Centerville.
Dawson ran a few races last year as part of a fast learning curve. He finished an impressive 4th in his Late Model debut at Montgomery, Ala., and will make a return trip to the track in two weeks to run the Alabama 200.
During the winter Dawson ran several Legends races at the Silver State Road Course in Las Vegas, winning one and posting a 2nd and 3rd in two others.
“I want to get as much experience as I can, as fast as I can,” he says. “Running all those laps at New Smyrna really helped.”
Wright ended the busy Florida race week with mixed feelings.
“We struggled a little and didn’t qualify well,” he says. “We ran consistent, around 3rd and 4th, but didn’t run up front like I’d hoped. But at least I finished all the races and didn’t tear anything up.”
Wright is not sure if he will get to run any more races prior to Fairgrounds Speedway’s April 1 opener.
“We’re looking at some things, but nothing is definite,” he says. “If I get some more races in, that’ll be great. If not, we’ll focus on getting ready for Nashville.”
ARCA on TV: Fairgrounds Speedway’s May 13 ARCA race will be televised on CNBC as part of a recently announced TV package for the series.