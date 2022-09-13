Johnson, Fetcho & Wright -
The chase for the championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway enters its decisive stretch run Saturday night, with three Wilson County drivers among the top four contenders.
The chase for the championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway enters its decisive stretch run Saturday night, with three Wilson County drivers among the top four contenders.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho and Gladeville’s Hunter Wright are in a virtual tie for first, with Fetcho clinging to a three-point lead.
Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson is fourth, behind Indiana driver Cole Williams, 30 points out of first.
If Johnson is to remain in contention, he needs to make a move in Saturday’s Pro Late Model Twin 50s, with only two races remaining afterwards.
“I’m in striking distance, and that’s all I can ask,” says Johnson, whose father Andy captured the coveted title in 2008.
Johnson is the only driver among the top four without a win. Wright has a division-leading two, Fetcho and Williams one each.
“It’s going to be tight right to the end,” predicts Fetcho, who won the championship in 2020. “There’s pressure in every race. You can’t afford a mistake at this point.”
Williams, who commutes from his home in the southern Indiana town of Borden, won the title in 2014 and 2016.
“It’s worth the drive, because Fairgrounds Speedway is the place to be for young racers,” Williams says.
Earlier this year Williams’ season appeared to be in jeopardy when he lost his ride with Willie Allen Racing, but his father stepped in to provide him with a replacement car.
Wright, who drives for famed Wayne Day Racing out of Goodlettsville, has won multiple Legends championships as he chases his first crown in the premier Pro Late Model division.
“Being involved in a close, exciting battle like this is what we race for,” Wright says. “These last three races are going to be a blast.”
Two other Wilson County drivers will be in the lineup, but out of championship contention as they wind down frustrating seasons. Veteran racer Bennie Hamlett and young driver William Hale, both of Mt. Juliet, encountered runs of sour luck that took them out of the title picture.
“It’s been probably the most frustrating year I’ve gone through,” says Hamlett, who is wrapping up a 34th season, marred by a serious crash and mechanical failures. “But I’m not quitting. My goal is to finish on a positive note and build some momentum and confidence for next year.”
Hale says the same.
“I know I can do this, because I’ve had success before,” says the 2018 Rookie of the Year. “I’ll keep digging. I’m not done yet.”
Spencer ’77 champ -- Lebanon resident Steve Spencer, who won the Fairgrounds Speedway championship in 1977, has four grandchildren.
Incorrect numbers appeared in an earlier story. Spencer will be inducted into the Speedway Hall of Fame next month.
