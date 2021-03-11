A Wilson County chapter of national Whitetails Unlimited is being planned.
Spearheading the project is J.R. Murphy, a Mossy Oaks pro staff member who resides in Clarksville. He plans to move to Lebanon in the spring when his fiancee graduates from Austin Peay State University.
“I was born in Lebanon and grew up in Wilson and Smith counties,” Murphy says. “I know how many dedicated deer hunters there are in this area, and I believe they will interested in being part of our chapter.”
An organizational meeting is set for March 27 at the Wilson County Farm Bureau Expo Center. Doors open at five, and a banquet and auction of various outdoors items is part of the program. Advance individual tickets will be on sale, along with group tables. For information call Murphy at (615) 970-2831.
Deer hunting is the most popular type of big-game hunting in most states, including Tennessee, in which there is no Whitetails Unlimited chapter.
“Most states have one or two, but Tennessee has none,” Murphy says. “The Wilson County chapter will be the first.”
The website for the national organization describes the Whitetails Unlimited mission: “To raise funds in support of educational programs and wildlife habitat enhancement.”
Murphy says the local chapter will be much more than that: “It will promote deer hunting and bring area hunters together to discuss issues, swap stories, and have a good time. It’s not about trophy hunting – although it will be interesting to keep up with local deer that scored scored high – but its more about the simple enjoyment of deer hunting.”
Murphy, who is assisted by four committee members, admits it is a challenging time to launch a new organization amid ongoing COVID concerns and a weakened economy.
“We don’t expect it to happen overnight,” he says. “We know it’s going to take some time and a lot of work to build the chapter. But I’m convinced it will be a success and I’m going to stick with it, no matter how long it takes.”