A new clay target-shooting team for area youngsters is being formed and will practice and compete at Lebanon’s Cedar City Gun Club.
The name of the team is SMASH (Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) and will be coached by Mt. Juliet’s Dan Wagner and seven fellow volunteer coaches.
“I’ve always been interested in youth coaching,” Wagner says. “I’ve coached youth soccer and baseball, and I’m looking forward to working with the clay target team. My dad shot competitively in the Navy, and I grew up around the sport. I enjoy shooting trap with my son.”
The program’s mission is “focused on youth athletic development in shooting sports, emphasizing safety, team participation and sportsmanship.”
The team is open to boys and girls in 5th grade through high school. Any youngster in and around Wilson County whose school does not have a shooting-sports program is eligible.
Cost is $875, which includes a team uniform, but does not include shells or gun. Sponsors and donors are being sought to help defray the expense and encourage wider participation. Donations are tax-deductible.
The Cedar City Gun Club provides the use of its clubhouse and shooting ranges free of charge.
There are currently 25 youngsters enrolled, and Wagner hopes that number will grow to between 40-70, the maximum number of shooters he and his fellow coaches can handle.
The deadline for enrollment is around the first of February, in time to get uniforms prepared and plan the start of practice on Feb. 18.
The team will participate in local, state and regional competitions. With more and more colleges fielding intercollegiate shooting teams, the experience could lead to a scholarship for talented youngsters.
The Cedar City Gun Club previously hosted a youth clay-target team organized by the late Ben Schade, assisted by Kerry Hale. Hale is one of the current assistants. The team suspended operations two years ago due to the COVID uncertainly and other disruptions.
“It’ll be a great program,” Wagner says, “and we’re looking forward to getting started.”