Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.