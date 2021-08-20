Members of the Thursday Night Tournament (TNT) that fish out of Long Hunter State Park have added more lights around the launching ramp and parking area.
Earlier this year TNT began installing solar-powered lights at the poplar public ramp, providing both funding and labor for the project.
The weekly TNT bass-fishing tournament is in its 18th year, making it the longest-running tournament in the area. This year it added a monthly Saturday night event to the schedule.
For information, call tournament director Andy Jennette at (615) 972-0735.
Gallatin swap meet: An August 28 Gallatin swap meet will offer a wide range of fishing tackle, hunting and camping gear, and other items for sale and barter.
It will be held at the Triple Creek Park pavilion, with doors opening at 8 am. There is no admission charge. Booths are available for $10. A pancake breakfast starts at 7 am, $5 a plate.
For information contact Hal Hendricks at (615) 476-0145 or halhendricks@bellsouth.net.
Raffle drawing: Drawings for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle will be held this week.
Prizes include $50,000 toward the purchase of any Ford vehicle. Other choice prizes are deer, waterfowl and turkey hunting packages, a $5,000 “outdoor adventure” package and 100 others.
The raffle is conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, which partners with the TWRA in various conservation causes.
Last year’s raffle generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the TWRA’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
Photo contests: Entries are being accepted for the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition. Photos must be of Tennessee wildlife, flora, natural scenes and settings.
The deadline is Sept. 10. For details visit www.tnwildlife.org.
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is also taking submissions for its 7th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest. For entry details visit the TWF website.
Correction: The names were transposed in a cutline on a catfish photo last week. Drew Malisch caught the fish, aided by his grandfather Ward.
