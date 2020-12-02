Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FREEZING FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THIS MORNING NEAR LAKES AND STREAMS DUE TO STEAM FOG AND TEMPERATURES WELL BELOW FREEZING. SOME OF THIS FREEZING FOG MAY BE DENSE ENOUGH TO POSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES AS SLICK SPOTS DEVELOP ON AREA ROADWAYS. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO DRIVE SLOWLY IF ENCOUNTERING ANY FOG THIS MORNING. CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE AFTER 9 AM AS TEMPERATURES WARM AND THE FOG LIFTS.