Woody's Woods & Waters -
During his decades of wilderness exploring, Daniel Boone insisted he was never lost, but admitted he once was “turned around for few days.”
I thought about Daniel’s comment awhile back when I read a story about a hiker who got “turned around” in the Appalachians for a week. He said he was never scared, just tired and hungry.
The one time I got lost, I wasn’t gone long enough to get tired and hungry, but I was plenty scared.
Several years ago our band of fishing buddies was spending a week in the Canadian wilds, on Little Vermillion Lake, so remote it is accessible only by bush plane.
The outfitter who ran the outpost camp gave us some advice: (1) don’t clean fish near the cabin or bears will start bunking with us, and (2) don’t wander off.
One afternoon I broke rule No. 2 while fishing in one of hundreds of secluded coves on the vast lake. I decided to go exploring. I beached the boat and ventured into the woods.
Ten minutes later I was disoriented. That’s a fancy word for lost.
In every direction were jillions of identical birches and fir trees. The ground was a carpet of needles, which absorbed no footprints. There were no paths, no trails.
I walked back toward the lake, but it wasn’t where I left it.
I changed course and walked some more. Still no lake. The sun was directly overhead so I couldn’t tell east from west -- even if I’d known which direction I needed to go, which I didn’t.
I’ve read that when you get lost, don’t panic. Whoever wrote that was never lost.
I was surrounded by thousands of square miles of roadless wilderness. The only link to civilization was our cabin and boat dock. To get back to it, I had to find the lake.
I walked some more, changed course, walked on, faster. Nothing but woods.
The panic was steadily growing when, suddenly, I heard the distant, faint drone of a boat motor. It had to be coming from the lake -- the opposite direction from where I was heading.
I turned and started walking toward the hum. It grew fainter, the boat moving away. I jogged, then ran, dashing through the woods, trying to reach the lake before the sound of the motor disappeared.
Suddenly I broke into the open. There was the shimmering lake, and a hundred yards down the shore sat my boat. What a beautiful sight. Has anyone kissed a boat before?
I don’t know that it was a life-threatening experience, but it was harrowing. Since I usually fished till sundown, my buddies at the cabin wouldn’t have come looking for me until pitch-dark, with no idea where to start.
At best, I’d have had to spend the night in the freezing woods, amid rattlesnakes, bears and wolves. At worst, they might never have found me.
Getting lost is scary.
I’ll admit it, even if Daniel won’t.