Larry Woody's Notebook -
Drastically low water levels are causing problems for duck hunters in many normally-flooded areas, especially in West Tennessee.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has posted advisories on its website (www.tnwildlife.org) about specific locations that are impacted, limiting access by hunters in some areas.
Low water levels are also a concern for fishermen negotiating lakes, including Percy Priest, in which in which rocks and other underwater obstacles are now closer to the surface. They are advised to go slow and remain alert.
As always, boaters are advised to wear a life jacket.
Local trout stocking: The TWRA stocked trout last week in the stretch of Sinking Creek that runs through Lebanon’s Don Fox Community Park. A second stocking is set for Feb. 8.
Except for youngsters 12 and under, a trout license is required to fish for trout, even if none are kept. A Junior License for kids 13-15 fulfills the trout license requirement and can be purchased on-line at tnwildlife.org.
The daily limit is seven.
Elk success: Out of the 15 tags issued for the state’s 14th annual elk hunt, 12 hunters were successful. Seven bulls were bagged on the gun hunt, four on the archery hunt and one on the youth hunt.
The hunts were held on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in East Tennessee.
Information about next year’s hunts and the application process will be made available soon.
Kayaking award: Tennessee’s State Parks received an award for its instructional kayaking program from the American Canoeing Associating.
Twelve parks participated in the program this year, offering instruction and training.
Kayaking is the fastest-growing water sport in the state.
Grim boating statistic: As the year winds down Tennessee has had 27 boating-related fatalities, just three years after recording a low of eight.
The TWRA attributes part of the rise to an increase in the number of boats, personal watercraft and paddleboats in use, creating congested conditions on the state’s waterways.
Impaired boating is also a factor. The Agency continues to crack down on Boating Under the Influence and lobbying for stronger penalties.
The TWRA stresses the importance of wearing a life jacket any time the boat is underway. Wearing a life jacket greatly improves the odds of surviving a boating accident, and is mandatory for youngsters under 12.
Lebanon CWD test site: A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A TWRA biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.