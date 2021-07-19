Finishes 7th out of 16 teams -
SAVANNAH - The Lebanon Youth Baseball 12U All-Stars went 2-2 in last week's Dixie Youth OZone State Tournament held at the Hank DeBerry Memorial Complex in Hardin County.
The local team, managed by Dusty Jones, opened tournament play with an 8-3 loss to Centerville, then sent two teams packing with a 13-2 victory over Madison South and a 5-3 revenge win over Centerville.
Lebanon dropped an 8-4 decision to Kingston Saturday evening in the eighth place contest as Kingston broke open a 3-3 contest with five runs in the top of the sixth.
Team members included: Hunter Grissim, Madden Gravens, Kaden Buchanan, Blake Waldorf, Jackson Harrris, Caden Jones, Kasyn Smith, Carter Mull, Turner Davis, Parker Ezell, Parker Baines and Dyce Davis.
Assistant coaches were John Buchanan and Jason Ezell.