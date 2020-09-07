Saints slip to 0-3 on the season -
LAFAYETTE – Mt. Juliet Christian Academy dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 39-12 loss to Class 4A Macon County High Friday at Tiger Stadium.
"It was a better game than the score indicated," said MJCA coach Dan Davis.
"It was 6-0 after one quarter and 19-0 at half. We had a lot of opportunities early in the game to keep it closer. We've got a lot to work on, but we played better, showed some improvement against a top 10 team in Class 4A."
The Tigers took advantage of an MJCA turnover early in the first quarter as Ty Lowhorn recovered a fumble near midfield and quickly converted.
Moments later, quarterback Braydee Brooks hooked-up with Cameron Huston on a 40-yard scoring strike with 8:37 remaining in the period. Cameron Huston's PAT kick sailed wide right for a 6-0 lead.
Macon County's next score was set up by 33-yard run by Hunter Herron to set the Tigers in business at the MJCA 27 late in the first quarter.
The Tigers scored on the first play of the second quarter as Ethan Jenkins rambled in from 25 yards out with 11:51 to go in the half. Huston's PAT was good for a 13-0 MCHS lead.
Jenkins tacked on another touchdown for Macon County on a 5-yard run with 7:01 remaining in the second as the Tigers took a 19-0 lead into intermission.
The home-standing Tigers pushed the lead to 32-0 as Logan Whittemore scored a touchdown with 7:23 left to go in the third and Brooks threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Huston at the 4:03 mark.
MJCA's JaMarion Thomas got the Saints in the board with an 89-yard return of a Macon County fumble, cutting the margin to 32-6.
The Tigers responded with a Nate Green touchdown run with 1:56 left in the game.
Tyler Barnes closed out the Mt. Juliet Christian scoring with a late touchdown run.
MJCA heads into a Sept. 11 trip to Seymour to take on The King's Academy in a Division II-A East Division contest.