Lebanon’s Joey Mallicoat added to his reputation as a top semi-pro tournament fishermen by landing first place in the recent Phoenix Bass Tournament on Old Hickory Lake.
“I’m having a pretty good year,” says Mallicoat, who netted a cool $4,600 for winning the one-day tourney.
The tournament was Mallicoat’s 15th of the year. He and his dad Ralph teamed to win one earlier in the season, and captured second place in another.
“I enjoy fishing with my dad,” says Mallicoat, 30, a graduate of Friendship Christian School who attended Tennessee Tech and was a member of the university’s fishing team.
“I fished my first tournament with my dad when I was about 10, and I’ve been at it ever since,” he says. “My dad is a great fisherman and I still rely on some of the advice and tips he gives me.”
Mallicoat is employed at Border State Electric in Cookeville, commuting to work from his home in Lebanon.
Mallicoat is not only one of the area’s most successful semi-pro anglers, but also one of the most popular. For years he was a fixture at Jim Duckworth’s annual writers’ conference, and wrote a fishing report for Mid-South Hunting & Fishing until the magazine ceased publication earlier this year.
“Joey’s a great fishermen and also one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet,” Duckworth says. “It’s great to see him doing so well.”
As successful as he has been in the semi-pro ranks, Mallicoat has no plans to try his hand in the upper-tier professional leagues.
“It’s very expensive and time-consuming,” he says. “I enjoy my job, and spending time here with my friends and family. I like the competition of tournament fishing, but I’m content to keep doing it on this level.”
Mallicoat plans to fish several more tournaments this year, but has no specific itinerary.
“I just take them one at a time, whenever I can work them into my schedule,” he says.
In addition to first-place Mallicoat, several other local fishermen did well in the Old Hickory tournament. Gallatin’s Josh Womack finished 2nd, Lebanon’s Brady Duncan 5th and Mt. Juliet’s David Gnewikow 10th.
“There’s a lot of good fishermen in this area,” Mallicoat says. “The competition is tough, which makes it fun. It feels good when you win one.”