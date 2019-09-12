See, the way I had it planned, I would be at 9th annual Jim Donnell Memorial Benefit dove hunt on Sept. 1, opening day.
About nine-years ago, the Donnell family, started a dove shoot to benefit the American Lung Association in Jim Donnell’s name.
It is a hunt by invitation only and has a unique format.
It features a fine catered meal -- provided by Stroud’s Barbecue.
And then there is a silent auction with a ton of neat items. Then, you get to shoot a legal and carefully prepared field.
It is great when a community and even an industry come together for a worthy cause like the American Lung Association.
This was the ninth year and it has grown into a major fundraising event.
That was my plan and God started laughing.
It seems the doctors felt it was imperative that they field dress me.
As in open me up and start cutting things out, sewing things up, redirected some stuff and patching up some other stuff.
So, no shooting or even much walking for Little Johnny Boy. On the plus side, I may live a little longer now.
But I was able to stop by for a few minutes and get some pictures and meet some folks. A large group gathered for the camaraderie, the food, the auction and shooting. It was all to support a great cause.
The committee, composed of Brenda Heflin, Linda McClanahan, Benita Harris, Judy Bush, all members of the American Lung Association and Sandy Donnell, put together a great lunch and auction with a treasure chest of items on which to bid.
Quality products, in addition to donations from area businesses, came from as far away as Outdoor Edge in Colorado and High Mountain Seasonings from Wyoming, Versa Holsters a dove hunt for five in Argentina.
Even the folks at Daisy donated three of their collector item BB guns.
Philip Donnell and multiple friends had the dove field ready.
Participants ate well, bid well and accounted for a nice check to go to the American Lung Association.
But look at this list of donors for the silent auction.
I felt they all needed some mention and special thanks. Talk about cooperation.
All the proceeds go to the American Lung Association in honor of the late Jim Donnell.
All these folks and companies were quick to jump on the cause and donate their time, their products and their money to this worthy cause.
Many thanks to them. Many thanks to all of the participants.
DONORS
Stroud Barbecue does the catering, serving fine, pre-hunt meal.
Gift Cards from The Corner Pub $50
Houston’s Market & Catering $50
Needhams’ Nursery $100
Knife and sharpening tools from Outdoor Edge. Super products.
Selection of seasonings and marinades and snacks from High Mountain Seasonings-great products.
Daisy air rifles from Daisy Inc. -- Three commemorative models.
Vaden Pool- Gift Basket $189.
Dr. Josh Gunnells Electric Tooth Brush & Supplies $60
Larry Oldham- George Foreman Lean Mean Spin Machine $129
Bev Sumpter - Afghan $50
Phil Ponder - Print
Carrying Case with mount $75
Versacarry Holster- a certificate for a Versa-carry holster along with a catalog?
The winning bidder can order the holster of their choice. Courtesy-Versa Carry.
Custom Buck knife-Courtesy Wilson Post/John L. Sloan
Buck Fresh anti-bacterial, game bag. From Buck Fresh.
A $14,000 hunting trip for 5 To Argentina or Uruguay. It is all inclusive, courtesy First Class Lodges.
El O.K. Restaurant $50 gift card.
Rice’s Ham Store $80. Winning Ham
Houston's $50
Needhams 100
Active Life Chiropractor $110 Value
$80 Bottle of Wine
$90 Bourbon-Madison Wine & Liquor Warehouse
Mt. Juliet Beer- Growlers for Refill $50
The Zone Fitness Center- 10 visits $110