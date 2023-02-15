WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
A pale sun peeked a bleary eye over the eastern horizon as I made my way through a honeysuckle tangle and down the bank toward the gurgle of tumbling water.
I knew I was early – the hatchery truck wasn’t due for another hour or so – but I wanted to stake out a good spot.
Word had spread: today was Stocking Day, and the little stream would soon be packed elbow to hip-bone with jousting trout fishermen.
Some of the more seasoned anglers would park overnight across the road from the fish hatchery. They would follow the truck when it departed, arriving just as the wriggling rainbows were being dipped from the tank and dumped into the water.
Not me. I savor the dawn solitude, the sleepy chirp of birds roused by the gear-grinding growl of the hatchery truck off in the distance.
I guess it’s just my inner Thoreau.
Also, as a sporting gesture, I like to give the addled trout time to get their bearings after their sloshing journey and acclimate to their new environment.
About two minutes should do it.
Catching hatchery-raised trout is not exactly the same as fishing for natives born free in a river. The natives grow up dodging water moccasins, screaming osprey and blood-thirsty otters while competing for bugs and larvae in an unrelenting struggle for survival.
Hatchery trout are, by comparison, wimps.
They can’t help it. They were spawned in a plastic bucket and grew up in a holding pond. Hand-fed and pampered, they wouldn’t know an otter from an Oldsmobile.
It’s not their fault they’re naïve. How are they supposed to know they shouldn’t swim around your feet and nuzzle your waders? You have to be careful when fishing for hatchery trout -- if you accidentally step on one, it counts against your limit.
Like most trout anglers, I like the challenge of tying my own flies. One of my favorites is the Brown Pellet, a creation that mimics the stuff fed to trout in hatcheries.
For some reason, hatchery trout are attracted to whole-kernel yellow corn, making it a cheap and effective bait. I don’t like to brag, but my hand-tied Del Monte Golden Sweet Special has been the undoing of many a hungry rainbow.
Granted, hatchery trout also eat old cigarette butts, dental floss, beer bottle caps and discarded ear swabs. My buddy once caught a nice 10-incher on a wad of Juicy Fruit.
I suppose eating a gob of chewing gum makes as much sense to a trout as eating a kernel or corn or a salmon egg. Neither corn nor salmon typically grow in Tennessee steams.
Catching crafty natives requires a hand-crafted split-bamboo fly rod and spider-web tippets. But for hatchery trout, a popular rig is a Hello Kitty spin-cast outfit loaded with 30-pound-test mono and a wire leader. An old spark plug makes a dandy sinker.
Hark! The hatchery truck approaches.