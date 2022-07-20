Ryan Hunt has hired Cumberland graduate and former pitcher Matt Risko as the pitching coach for the Phoenix baseball program.
Risko, a native of San Jose, CA and a product of Branham High School, takes over for Brett Neffendorf who was
recently hired as the associate head coach / pitching coach at Union College in Barbourville, KY.
Most recently a scout with the SoBro Agency in Nashville, he analyzed state of the art Trackman data and worked on pitch design with represented athletes.
He also spent time as a video scout with Baseball Info Solutions in Coplay, PA.
"Matt knows this program and he knows pitching," Coach Hunt said last week.
Risko has experience having served as the pitching coach at De Anza College in Cupertino, CA.
Cumnerland football tickets
Tickets are now on sale for all six Cumberland University home football games in 2022.
The Phoenix will open up the season with back-to-back home games starting Saturday, Aug. 27 against Point University (Georgia) and will take on Webber International (Florida) the following week Saturday, Sept. 3.
Following two consecutive games on the road, the Phoenix will play host to Mid-South Conference rival Georgetown College Sept. 24.
The 2022 homecoming game, featuring the inaugural "Rise Up Series" speaker Tim Tebow, will take place Oct. 8 versus Campbellsville.
Tebow will speak at 2 p.m. with the game to follow at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online at gocumberlandathletics.com.