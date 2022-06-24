Jason Maxedon has been named Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency by a unanimous vote of the 13-member Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission which oversees the Agency.
Maxedon has served in various capacities with the TWRA for 22 years. He had been interim director since April when Bobby Wilson announced his retirement effective in September. At the time, he said he intended to apply for the permanent position. There is no word on how many other applicants were considered.
Maxedon is a native of the West Tennessee town of Newbern. He graduated from UT-Martin and earned his Masters Degree at UT-Knoxville.
He will hold a press conference next month at TWRA headquarters in Nashville to discuss is vision for the Agency.
Kayaker drowns: The body of a kayaker was recovered from Percy Priest Lake last week, the state’s 11th boating-related fatality of the year.
The Murfreesboro resident launched his kayak at Long Hunter State Park and his body was discovered later near Four Corners Marina. The kayak was found nearby.
Officials provided no details about how the incident might have occurred. The TWRA is leading the investigation.
The drowning was the second on Percy Priest since Memorial Day when a man reportedly dived off a cliff into the water and did not re-surface.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors issues and activities.
Subscriptions can be made at tnstateparks.com/conservationist with the code word GREEN.
Carroll Lake acquired: The TWRA has acquired Carroll County Lake, at 1,000 acres and 22 miles of shoreline the largest man-made late in West Tennessee.
The lake is also a Bill Dance Signature Lake and will be managed to enhance fishing and other recreational opportunities for public use.
Elk, eagle killers sought: The reward has reached $14,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the poacher(s) who illegally killed an elk in Claiborne County earlier this year. Anyone with information can call the local TWRA office or the main office in Nashville.
Wildlife officials are also looking for the person(s) who recently fatally shot an eagle near Henderson in West Tennessee. Eagles are federally-protected, and killing one can carry a stiff fine and imprisonment.
Anyone with information is asked to call (615) 736-5532 or (731) 423-5725.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.