MT. JULIET - Held over two days, June 18 and 19, the seventh annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament and Auction generated more than $30,000 for community giving and student scholarships at Cumberland University.
This is the first year that the golf tournament and auction have taken place on separate dates.
The tournament was held June 18 at Pine Creek Golf Course and the auction was held June 19 on the Lebanon Square.
Dan McChurch, Tyler’s father and founder of the Tyler McChurch Memorial Tournament and Auction, is excited to be able to honor his son with this tournament each year.
“I can’t say thank you enough to the players, the staff at Pine Creek, our volunteers and the folks at Cumberland University who helped pull off this outstanding event,” said McChurch.
“The tournament and auction get better each year and our family appreciates everyone who helps us keep Tyler’s memory alive.”
The Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation was established in 2014 by the McChurch family in memory of their son, Tyler, who lost his life in a tragic car accident at the age of 29.
In its seventh year, the annual tournament has raised and awarded more than $375,000 to student scholarships at Cumberland, youth football programs in Wilson County, the Empower Me Center, and for community giving.
Funds have been generated to renovate a portion of the Cumberland University football locker rooms at Nokes-Lasater Field into a film / recruiting room.
Dubbed the "29 Room" in honor of Tyler's uniform number at Cumberland, the area features tiered seating and large screens to allow film study / review.
"This is something our football program has needed for quite a while," said Phoenix head coach Tim Mathis.
"We can hold offensive, defensive or special teams meetings in a classroom-type setting complete with the ability to watch film.
"This was made possible by a generous donation from the McChurch Foundation and we are very appreciative."