Sponsored by Modern Woodmen Financial -
Recent Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Jim McGuire will be the keynote speaker at Lebanon High's third annual "First Pitch" dinner.
Planned 6 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the LHS cafeteria, the meal (catered by Dickey's Barbecue Pit) features both a live and silent auction, the presentation of the Brent Foster Legacy Award to local businessman and 1971 LHS graduate Brownie Hall along with the introduction of the 2020 Blue Devils.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available from any LHS baseball player and at the door.
McGuire, currently director of operations for the Nashville based Hit After Hit Baseball Academy, spent 26 years with the Middle Tennessee State University baseball program -- the last six as head coach.
He was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2015.
McGuire played for Cumberland coach Woody Hunt during the then-Bulldogs' first two seasons competing as a four-year institution (1984-85).
Following his Cumberland career, McGuire transitioned into college coaching with stops at the University of Missouri - St. Louis and Rend Lake Community College where he spent six seasons, four as head coach.
He joined Steve Peterson's staff at Middle Tennessee as an assistant -- serving as an assistant for eight years before becoming associate head coach following the 2000 season.
McGuire was named head coach of the Blue Raiders following the 2012 season.
Lebanon's season opener is scheduled 4 p.m. Monday, March 9 versus Cookeville at Brent Foster Field.