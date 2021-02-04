Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds through this Evening Across the Mid State... As a quick moving storm system moves our way and pushes a cold front west to east across mid state region this evening, a strong surface pressure gradient will develop along and ahead of this cold frontal passage. Breezy south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, locally to around 40 mph, will be possible this afternoon and early evening across all of mid state. These higher wind gusts will continue through the evening hours for locations generally east of I-65 Corridor. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating high profile vehicles. If determined later that wind gusts will be around 40 mph or greater for a large enough area, a Wind Advisory may be issued.