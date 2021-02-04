With wild quail scarce and public hunting land shrinking, Westmoreland’s Meadow Brook Game Farm offers a return to the good old days, as Lebanon’s Roy Denney and some buddies recently discovered.
The birds were plentiful, they held tight for the dogs in fields of natural cover, and they flew fast and evasive.
“It was a great hunt,” says Denney, whose party bagged bobwhite quail, pheasant and chuker on the 1,200-acre shooter’s paradise.
“The birds were strong fliers, just like wild birds, and it was fun watching the dogs work,” Denney says. “We plan to make it an annual hunt.”
Denney was accompanied by hunting buddy Darryl Jackson and a crew that filmed the hunt for an upcoming segment on the Southern Woods & Waters TV show, host Brandon Dowdy and cameraman Richard Kirby.
“There were a few bloopers,” Denney says with a chuckle. “I’m anxious to see how the show turns out.”
Meadow Brook is owned and operated by the Denning family. G.D. Denning founded it in the mid-1950s, and sons Jerry and Richard now run it, along with Richard’s wife Kimberly. Their mother Wilma, 94, also remains active in the operation.
“It keeps us busy, but we enjoy it,” Richard says.
Numerous celebrities have hunted on Meadow Brook over the years, including singer Gary Morris, baseball star Tony Gwynn and various Grand Ole Opry stars such as Mel Tillis, Grandpa Jones, Stringbean Akeman and Irlene Mandrell. Members of the famous Majors football family – the late UT coach Johnny Majors, his brothers, and their dad Shirley – also hunted there. Their photo is on the lodge wall.
Meadow Brook guarantees good shooting for individuals, family outings and corporate groups. The pen-raised birds are released into the wild where they become acclimated prior to being hunted.
The rates include a specific number of birds. Additional ones can be bagged at a per-bird cost. Dogs and a guide are provided, or guests can bring their own dogs if they wish. Youngsters must be at least 12 to hunt, and pass a hunter-safety course.
Meadow Brook operates every day except Sunday, Nov. 1 through March 30, and hosts dove hunting in September.
In addition to the 1,200 acres of fields, Meadow Brook also features a 10-acre lake stocked with catfish, bass, crappie, bluegilll and shellcrackers.
The lake is popular with church groups and parents seeking a safe, convenient place to fish with their kids.
Detailed information, including rates for various packages and booking procedures, is available at meadowbrookgamefarm.com.
“I’d recommend it to any bird hunter, whether he’s a veteran or a new-comer,” Denney says. “It’s a great experience, and I look forward to going back.”