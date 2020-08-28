John L. Sloan remembered -
Donnell Memorial dove shoot: the 10th annual Jim Donnell Memorial dove shoot and auction will be held Sept. 1, with proceeds going to the American Lung Association.
The shoot will also honor the memory of the late Lebanon outdoor writer John L. Sloan who was an avid supporter of the Lebanon charity hunt.
All the shooting invitations are filled, but a limited number of lunch invitations are available.
A fund-raising auction will be held prior to the noon shoot. For information about lunch invitations or donating items to the auction contact Sandy Donnell at (615) 812-9630.
Elk tag winners: Nashville pro golfer Brandt Snedeker was the first person drawn in the inaugural Conservation Raffle for one of 15 tags that will be issued for this fall’s 12th annual elk hunt.
Mt. Juliet’s David Barnard was drawn later in the raffle and will receive one of the yet-unannounced seven prizes.
A total of 9,603 persons participated, with 14 selected by random draw and the 15th by raffle. Winners were announced at last Friday’s Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.
Dove hunt changes: due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, changes have been made in procedures during dove season.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says hunters will not be allowed to congregate in groups during draws for Wildlife Management Area shooting positions.
Drawings on some WMAs may be further restricted or curtailed.
Detailed information about specific WMAs is posted on tnwildlife.org.
Dove hunting is traditionally a social event, bringing friends together to enjoy a pre-hunt lunch and other mingling, but this year the TWRA will require social distancing.
More water fatalities: A father and his young daughter were killed when the personal watercraft they were riding collided with another PWC on Pickwick Lake last weekend.
A few days later, a swimmer drowned in Percy Priest Lake.
The incidents have the state on pace for one of the deadliest years on record for boaters and swimmers, and comes amid a continued emphasis on water safety by the TWRA.
The Agency urges boaters, swimmers and other recreational users to constantly be aware of the hazards and take precautions.
Photo contest: Entries are being accepted for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 6th annual wildlife & landscape photo contest.
It is open to amateurs and professionals. The winning photos will be featured in the TWF’s 2021 calendar, and prizes awarded. The entry deadline is Aug. 31. For entry details visit the TWF website.
