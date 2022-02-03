Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the deadly deer disease that has been steadily creeping closer to Middle Tennessee for the past three years, is now just a few miles away.
A CWD-positive deer was recently found in Alabama’s Lauderdale County, across the state line from Wayne County.
That prompted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to declare Wayne County a “high-risk” county, the first such designation in Middle Tennessee.
Starting this fall, deer hunting in Wayne County will be managed under the TWRA’s special CWD regulations. That includes requiring all harvested deer to be checked for CWD before transporting.
Any CWD-infected deer will be confiscated and incinerated, and the hunter allowed to kill another one in its place.
Wayne County is just one county removed from Giles, one of the state’s top deer-producing counties over the years.
The TWRA terms CWD the biggest threat in the history of deer management, jeopardizing the state’s multi-million-dollar deer hunting industry.
The highly contagious disease was first diagnosed in Tennessee four years ago in a west-state county. It has steadily spread, and is now present in 13 counties with five more designated “high risk.”
Last fall an infected deer was found in Henry County on the west bank of the Tennessee River. That was the closest to Middle Tennessee it had come, prior to the recent north Alabama discovery.
Biologists say CWD cannot be transmitted to humans, livestock, domestic animals or other wildlife; it is restricted to cervids – deer, elk and moose.
There is no known cure for an infected animal. All biologists can do to combat the disease is to try to contain its spread.
In addition to restricting the transport of potentially infected deer from a CWD zone, the TWRA discourages the use of deer feeders and mineral blocks by hunters and wildlife watchers. CWD is transmitted by bodily fluids, including saliva, and one infected deer using a feeder or salt lick can infect every other deer that uses it.
A deer can be infected with CWD for as long as a year and half before it exhibits symptoms of the neurological disease – staggering and other erratic behavior, and physical emaciation.
Deer range widely – as far as five miles during mating season – which means one infected animal could potentially infect every other deer within that distance.
Despite assurances from biologists that CWD cannot be transmitted to humans, many hunters are reluctant to harvest and consume deer from an impacted area. That concern, plus the bother of having to get a deer inspected and cleared before it can be taken home and processed, causes a decline in hunting and harvesting deer in areas where CWD is present.
Updated information is posted on www.CWDinTN.com.