Mt. Juliet residents Jenifer Wisniewski and Philip Ware are among 15 state-wide recipients of conservation awards presented last week by the by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.
Wisniewski, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Chief of Communications and Outreach, was awarded the 56th annual Conservation Achievement Award.
Wisniewski and her husband, also a TWRA employee, moved to Mt. Juliet in 2018 when she was named to the TWRA position. She previously worked in Georgia’s Natural Resources Division where she earned a national reputation for her successful innovations.
Wisniewski helps promote interest and participation in the outdoors.
In recent years hunting has declined in Tennessee and nation-wide. Under Wisniewski’s guidance, Tennessee has seen the highest growth in sportsman licenses sales in the U.S.
Ware, a long-time Mt. Juliet resident, has served as a volunteer with the TWRA’s Hunter Education program for more than three decades. In 2005 he was named the National Volunteer of the Year in the TWRA’s Region II.
The Hunter Ed program emphasizes firearm safety and hunting ethics. Thanks to the efforts of Ware and other volunteers, hunting-related accidents have declined steadily over the years.
The Hunter Ed classes are mandatory for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 in order to obtain a hunting license. They can be taken on-line. Information is posted on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org
Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander is also among the awards winners. He was recognized for his longtime advocacy for numerous conservation causes, and for leading the way in securing grants to support federal and state programs, including land preservation.
For the second year the awards were presented virtually, due to ongoing COVID restrictions.
A list of all the award winners and other details is available at https://tnwf.org/56th-annual-conservation-achievement-awards/.