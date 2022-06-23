Joe Driscoll dies at age 79 -

Mt. Juliet High athletics lost one its most loyal supporters over the weekend with the passing of Joe Driscoll, 79.

A longtime Realtor, Mr. Driscoll died Saturday, June 18.

A gathering of family and friends for Joseph will be held Friday, June 24 between the hours of 4-8 p.m. at Nashville's Hibbett & Hailey Funeral Home.

"Joe was the face of Mt. Juliet fandom, not just football, but everything black and gold," said MJHS football coach Trey Perry. "I can say this, we never beat Joe to an away locker room."

Perry said Mr. Driscoll would arrive at the site of road games hours before kickoff.

"Joe would know where our buses needed to be parked, where our locker room was. He ever failed to be first to arrive and last to congratulate or console."

A 10 a.m. mass is scheduled Saturday, June 25 at the Church Of The Holy Rosary, 192 Graylynn Drive, Nashville.

Interment will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens, Lebanon.

For a complete death notice, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn/joseph-driscoll-10798227