Saints move to 2-1 on the season -
MT. JULIET - Senior JaMarion Thomas piled up 175 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns to help lead Mt. Juliet Christian Academy to a 41-6 win over The Webb School Friday at Ed Suey Field.
Thomas ran 12 times for 148 yards -- including a 62-yard TD burst in the third quarter. He also caught two passes for 27 yards and a score as the Saints improved to 2-1 on the season.
MJCA signal caller Noah Kleinmann completed 12-of-21 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a third quarter score.
Leading 13-0 at intermission, Mt. Juliet Christian pulled away with in the second half.
“Football is a physical game,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “And that’s one thing we wanted to get better from last week.
“You always love it when your boys come out and play hard.”
Opening the game by recovering an onside kick, the Saints amassed over 400 yards in total offense.
Tyler Barnes finished with five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdowns while Tristian Carter caught two balls for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Sullivan Swords paced the MJCA defensive effort with eight tackles, four for a loss, three sacks and recovered a fumble.
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy faces another home game Friday, Sept. 10 as they welcome Middle Tennessee Christian School to Ed Suey Field.
MTCS comes in 0-3 following a 27-24 loss to Clarksville Academy.
MJ Christian 41, The Webb School 6
Webb 0 0 0 6 – 6
MJCA 7 6 15 13 – 41
MJCA - Tyler Barnes 22 pass from Noah Kleinmann, Kleinmann kick. 5:54 first quarter.
MJCA – JaMarion Thomas 11 pass from Kelinmann, kick failed. 1:11 second quarter.
MJCA - Kleinmann 1 run, Barnes pass from Kleinmann. 9:41 third quarter.
MJCA - Thomas 62 run, Kelinmann run. 6:34 third quarter.
WEBB – Justus Haggard 33 pass from Weston Coop, run failed. 10:14 fourth quarter.
MJCA – Tristian Carter 30 pass from Kleinmann, Kleinmann kick.
MJCA - Kameron Curtiss 20 run, run failed. 4:21fourth quarter.