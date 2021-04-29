For 15 years Mt. Juliet’s Randall Haley has volunteered his services as a turkey-hunting guide for soldiers stationed at Ft. Campbell, even though one trip almost killed him.
“Two years ago during a hunt I had a massive heart attack,” says Haley, 72. “I was coming out of the woods when I suddenly got so weak I had to stop and lie down After I got out, I was sent to the hospital for quadruple bypass heart surgery. The doctors said I was lucky to have made it.”
As soon as he was able, he was back at it, back in the fields and forests he has prowled since he was kid growing up in Cannon County.
“Why do I hunt? Why do grasshoppers spit?” Haley says with a chuckle. “I’ve hunted since I was big enough to lift a gun.”
Haley, retired from Bell South, a few years wrote and recorded several songs about the outdoors. One, about his old hunting dog and a Canadian naturalist who became famous for banding ducks, earned him an invitation to Canada for a duck hunt and the honoree in a parade in the naturalist’s hometown.
Closer home, Haley often participates in hunts televised on the Southern Woods & Waters outdoor show.
He became involved in the Ft. Campbell turkey hunts through a friend who had contacts at the military base.
“They asked me to be a guide, and I was glad to do it,” says Haley, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and often flew into combat zones. “I’ll do anything I can to support our soldiers.”
The annual Ft. Campbell turkey hunt is held on the sprawling military base on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. It is famous for producing big deer, and Haley says there are also plenty of turkeys.
Soldiers apply for the hunt, and some 20 are selected. Haley drives up the night before to meet his assigned hunter and get ready to be in the woods before sunrise. Haley’s partner last week was Sgt. Trevor Festerman of North Carolina.
Like all turkey hunts, sometimes you get one, sometimes you don’t. Last week they didn’t.
“We saw a couple of big gobblers but we didn’t get one,” Haley says. “But it was still a good hunt. I enjoy it and the soldiers enjoy it. I plan to keep doing it as long as I’m able.”