Plenty of sunshine. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind: ENE @ 2 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Wind Chill: 89°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Humidity: 38%
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
Humidity: 81%
Heat Index: 69°
Wind: E @ 2 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 68°
Visibility: 9 mi
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
Visibility: 8 mi
GLADEVILLE – Monster Trucks, including the original Bigfoot and Bigfoot 5, will be among the attractions during the Labor Day weekend Power Nationals at Nashville Superspeedway.
The event will be held Saturday and Sunday Sept. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
In addition to Monster Trucks, there will also be acres of classic Muscle Cars, hot rods, tricked-out trucks and other automotive displays and exhibits.
For detailed information, including a range of ticket options, visit www.PowerNationals.com.
We'll keep you connected to all the updated local news and information about what's happening in Wilson County for less than 50 cents a week.
Keep up with all the latest news about the Tennessee Titans!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.