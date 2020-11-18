(girls) Lebanon 43, Oakland 38
LEBANON -- Knocking down 12-of-14 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, host Lebanon held off Oakland 43-38 Tuesday at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium in the season-opener for both programs.
Down 17-10 at intermission, Oakland outscored Lebanon 15-12 in the third, then pulled even at 33-all with just under four minutes left in regulation on the third bucket of the quarter by Nikiah Chesterfield.
Lebanon's Terri Reynolds broke the deadlock with a breakaway bucket after making a steal at mid-court, only to see Claira McGowen knot the score at 35-35 on a mid-range jumper.
Post player Madison Jennings calmly sank a pair of free throws with 1:52 remaining, then canned the front end of another two-shot opportunity at 1:35 as Lebanon closed out the contest on an 8-3 run.
Senior guard Addie Porter paced Lebanon with 14 points while Reynolds added 13. Forward Avery Harris netted 7, Meioshe Mason 4, Jennings 3 and Asia Barr 2.
Lebanon finished 21-of-29 at the free throw line (72 percent).
McGowan was the only Oakland player in double figures with 15 points. Nicole Egeruoh added 7, Chesterfield 6, Myah Sutton 5, Destiny Newman 3 and Beth Nelson 2.
Nelson blocked at least eight Lebanon shots to pace the OHS defensive effort.
The Lady Patriots connected on three 3-pointers (McGowan, Sutton & Newman) and went 3-of-9 at the charity stripe.
(girls) Christ Presbyterian 61, Wilson Central 21
NASHVILLE -- Up 24-12 at intermission, host Christ Presbyterian Academy opened the second half on a 28-2 third quarter run and rolled to a 61-21 victory over Wilson Central Tuesday in the season-opener for moth programs,
The Lady Wildcats, who turned the ball over 36 times, were led by Breana Fayne with 8 points and Kendyle Pickett with 7.
Ten CPA players broke into the scoring column, led by Emmalie Bartlett with 11 and Virginia Gibson with 10.
Wilson Central finished just 1-of-8 at the free throw line and went 9-of-26 from the field (35 percent).
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Saturday, Nov. 21 taking on York Institute in a 12:30 pm game set for Lebanon High's auxiliary gymnasium.
Central's scheduled game Nov. 24 at Murfreesboro Oakland has been canceled as OHS has closed the campus due to Covid-19 concerns.
(boys) Christ Presbyterian 76, Wilson Central 45
NASHVILLE -- Christ Presbyterian Academy roared out to 28-13 first quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 76-45 season-opening victory over Wilson Central Tuesday.
Braden Zapp led the early onslaught with a pair of 3-pointers in the first 8 minutes and finished with 16 points for the Lions.
Braden Moore added 16 while Evan Shiflet had 9. Caleb Rider and Jake Dykstra each scored 8 points.
Central saw three players, Zack Markus, Adler Kerr and Damion Fayne score 8 points apiece. Evan Riggan had 6 while Ethan Thomas and Alex Harville each had 4.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play at Murfreesboro Oakland Tuesday, Nov. 24, but that meeting has been canceled due to Covid-19 issues in Rutherford County.
LHS Hall of Champions Tip-Off Classic
Lebanon High will be the site of 11 games Saturday, Nov. 21 in a Hall of Champions Tip-Off Classic.
Campbell Brandon Gym -
9:30 am GIRLS Lebanon JV v. The Webb School (Bell Buckle)
11 am BOYS Mt. Juliet v. West Creek
12:30 pm GIRLS Middle TN Christian v. Franklin County
2 pm BOYS Lebanon v. Franklin County
3:30 pm GIRLS Franklin County v. York Institute
5 pm BOYS Ravenwood v. York Institute
6:30 pm GIRLS Lebanon v. Ravenwood
Auxiliary Gym -
11 am BOYS Middle TN Christian v. Franklin County
12:30 pm GIRLS Wilson Central v. York Institute
2 pm BOYS Mt. Juliet v. Ravenwood
3:30 pm BOYS West Creek v. York Institute
SCHEDULE CHANGE -- The Lebanon v. Riverdale doubleheader, first set Nov. 25 for Murfreesboro, has been switched to Campbell Brandon Gymnasium. Girls will tip at 6 pm.