GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses on Tuesday announced he is leaving the position he has held for two years to become the Executive Director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl.
“I spent two years in Nashville having a fantastic experience,” Moses said. “I hit the ground running, and the people – not only in the sport but in the market – embraced me in a way that was special.”
Moses came to NSS from a law firm in Washington D.C., becoming the first black president of a NASCAR track.
He said he was immediately welcomed to the Wilson County community, and was recently elected to the Board of Trust for Cumberland University.
He said the Fiesta Bowl offer “made me pause and think a little bit – can I recreate that sense of community in Phoenix the way I was able to do in such a short time in Nashville. I’m confident the answer to that is ‘yes.’”
Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc. which owns NSS, said:
“Erik has been a tremendous part of bringing NASCAR back to Nashville Superspeedway during the past two years. We’d like to thank him for all the hard work he has done, and we wish him the very best with the Fiesta Bowl.”
SMI will move quickly to fill the leadership vacancy amid preparations for the 2023 season. The track’s three NASCAR races – Cup, Xfinity and truck series – are set for June 23-25, with their corporate sponsorships secured. But ticket sales, personnel, facility maintenance and other off-season duties have to be overseen.
“I’ll do anything I can do to help with a smooth transition,” Moses said. “We’ve got a good team and I know things will go well.”
Moses’ final official NSS duty will be at the Dec. 1 NASCAR Champions Week awards event in Nashville’s Music City Center.
Not only does SMI have to find a new Superspeedway president, it is finalizing a takeover of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway with a 30-year lease from Metro Nashville.
Moses’ assumption of the Fiesta Bowl leadership brings him full-circle: he got the Nashville Superspeedway position through his work with the Military Bowl in Washington.
Moses served on a Military Bowl committee with Mike Tatoian, at the time CEO of Dover Motorsports which owned NSS. Moses and Tatoian became friends, and when Dover re-opened the Superspeedway two years ago, Tatoian offered the president’s job to Moses. He accepted, and remained in place after Speedway Motorsports Inc. bought the facility from Dover.
Moses brings not only the Military Bowl sports experience to the Fiesta Bowl, he also worked with the AT&T Football Classic, was managing director of Events D.C., and served briefly as an XFL executive.