Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.