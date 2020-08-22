Former XFL team executive --
Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, and will oversee the Gladeville track’s revitalization and next year’s entry into the NASCAR Cup Series major leagues.
“It’s going to be exciting, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the Dover Motorsports team,” says Moses, a native of Greensboro, N.C., and graduate of the University of North Carolina and Duke University’s School of Law.
“Growing up in North Carolina, I was exposed to the NASCAR culture,” he says. “I have long admired NASCAR’s commitment to the fan experience. I’m also aware of the rich history of the sport in Nashville.”
In announcing the hiring, Dover Motorsports, Inc., described Moses as “a longtime leader in mid-Atlantic sports and entertainment circles.”
Moses served as the founding president of the XFL’s DC Defenders, one of eight teams in the pro football league that shut down earlier this year due to the pandemic. He has also served an adjunct professor in Georgetown University’s Sports Industry Management Program since 2010.
Moses currently works for a Washington law firm but will depart soon to assume his Superspeedway duties.
“I hope to be on the ground there by September,” he says.
Moses and wife Mioshi have a youngster in college and another in high school.
Dover Motorsports executive Mike Tatoian says of Moses, “We are very excited and fortunate to hire an outstanding leader and executive such as Erik, who has tremendous experience in all areas of sports and entertainment. Erik’s addition to our company and the outstanding reputation he has in the industry punctuates our commitment to revitalizing Nashville Superspeedway and serving the Middle Tennessee community.”
Moses and Tatoian first became acquainted when they served together on a college football Military Bowl committee.
“We became friends, and last year Mike invited me to Dover for a race,” Moses says. “A few months ago, he contacted me with what he called a ‘wild idea.’ He wanted to know if I would be interested in being president of Nashville Superspeedway.
“I did some research, and the more I learned about it, the more impressed and intrigued I became. Finally, I told Mike I’d like the challenge. That’s how it all came about.”
As extensive – and impressive – as Moses’s sports marketing resume is, it doesn’t include auto racing. He says that’s not a drawback.
“I’ve followed NASCAR, and I know about its tremendous fan base,” he says. “I also know what a great job the sport does with its marketing. That will be my focus. NASCAR can take care of what goes on down on the track.”
Moses adds, “But it’s important that I become acquainted with the fans. I need to know all I can about NASCAR fans, and particularly about NASCAR fans in Middle Tennessee. It’ll be a fast learning curve.”
Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2001 and closed in 2011 due to anemic attendance. Fans failed to support the second- and third-tier NASCAR races, and turnouts for Indy Racing League events weren’t much better. Finally, Dover suspended operations.
Now, with a NASCAR Cup race scheduled annually for at least the next three years starting in June, Dover is convinced its second try will succeed.
Although the grandstands currently seat only 25,000, Dover is prepared to double or triple the capacity, according to demand.
“Mike and other Dover officials are very optimistic,” Moses says. “I share that optimism and can’t wait to get started.”
Cliff Hawks served as the Superspeedway president during the track’s previous 10-year operation. Hawks had overseen the Titans’ Personal Seat Licenses (PSL) marketing, and had no prior racing experience.
But he learned quickly, and did a good job under some challenging conditions – starting with being unable to secure a Cup race.
That’s an obstacle Moses, as the new track president, won’t have to hurdle.