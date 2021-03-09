Southeast Gassers Association -
When you’re a drag racer going from zero to 100 in one-eighth of a mile, times flies.
It has also flown by off the track for Lebanon’s Mark Hackett as he prepares to return to Emerald Coast Dragway in Holt. Florida, where on March 20 he begins defense of his Southeast Gassers Association championship.
“It seems like we just left there,” says Hackett, who last November won the title-clinching season finale on the Florida track. “Hopefully we’ll pick up right where we left off,” Hackett says.
That year-end victory was Hackett’s fifth in nine races in the SGA’s Superstock Division.
“We had a great season, and now the pressure is on to have another one,” Hackett says. “When you’re the defending champion it puts a target on your back. That’s OK; I do well under pressure. Maybe it’ll be intimidating to the other drivers.”
Hackett’s goal this season is to become the first repeat champion in the Gassers Association’s history.
“Some other drivers have won two, but none have won back-to-back,” he says.
Hackett drives a hot-rod ‘65 Comet left to him by his late father Wayne, as he heads into his fifth season of drag racing and third in the SGA.
“It was a good car last year and we’ve built a new motor and made some small upgrades on the chassis, so it should be even better this year,” he says.
Hackett figures he has about $18,000 invested in his dragster. He and some friends do all the work on it. He estimates a new car for that level of racing would cost between $30,000 and $60,000.
That’s a sizable investment, on top of travel expenses, especially when the purses aren’t very big.
“On a good weekend I break even,” Hackett says. “I’m not in it for money. I race for the excitement and the challenge.”
In addition to having his championship car ready to roll, Hackett’s team returns intact, starting with wife Rhonda. She organizes the travel schedule to races in Florida, Knoxville, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
“She also films the races and helps with some of the light work on race day,” Hackett says. “She’s handy around the track. I couldn’t get along without her.”
Friends Chris Amos and Kevin Shaw round out the team.
Hackett, 54, is a salesman with Kight Home Center. He became intrigued with drag racing as a youngster when his dad took him to the famous drag strip at Beech Bend, Ky.
A few years ago Hackett came across some internet videos of the Southeast Gassers Association in action, and decided to give a try. Now he’s a champion.
“It’s a tribute to my dad, who got me interested in the sport,” Hackett says. “Now I want to win us another one.”
Tickets on sale -- Tickets for the upcoming seasons at Nashville Superspeedway, Veterans Motorplex (Highland Rim) and Fairgrounds Speedway are on sale by phone and on the tracks’ websites.
Fairgrounds Speedway’s season opens April 17 and concludes Oct. 31 with the All-American 500.
Veterans Motorplex opens March 20.
Nashville Superspeedway will host a NASCAR tripleheader June 18-19-20 with races in the truck series, Xfinity Series and premier Cup Series.