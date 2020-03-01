Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.