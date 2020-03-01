8 vs. 9 tournament play-in game
The Cumberland University women's basketball team travels to Marietta, Georgia Monday to take on Life University in a Mid-South Conference tournament play-in game.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central with the loser being eliminated.
No. 9-seed Cumberland (8-19) and No. 8 Life split their home and home series this past season.
In Lebanon Jan. 25, the Phoenix outlasted the Running Eagles in 94-90 overtime as Kerrice Watson posted a career-high 24 points and Britany Miller picked up a double-double.
On the road, Cumberland perhaps played the worst half and the best of the season in the same game back on Feb. 22.
CU got down big at half, but put up 25 points in both the third and fourth quarter on the way to a 90-64 loss.
The winner of the Monday's contest advances to the quarterfinals to play the No. 1 seeded Campbellsville (KY) 1 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the Bowling Green Arena in Bowling Green, Ky.
The tournament resumes on Sunday with the semifinals, followed by the championship game on Monday night.
MSC tournament at a glance -
Campbellsville (Ky.) (28-2, 14-2 in the MSC) is the tournament’s top seed. The Lady Tigers captured the regular-season title by one game over Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Shawnee State (Ohio).
Campbellsville faces the Life (13-16, 4-12) and Cumberland (8-19, 2-14) winner at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, March 6 in the first quarterfinal game.
Fourth-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) (20-9, 9-7) meets fifth-seeded Pikeville (Ky.) (16-14, 6-10) at 3 p.m. CT in the other quarterfinal in the upper bracket.
In the lower bracket, second-seeded Lindsey Wilson (25-5, 13-3) meets seventh-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) (14-15, 5-11) at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Third-seeded Shawnee State (26-4, 13-3) faces sixth-seeded Cumberlands (Ky.) (19-11, 6-10) in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. CT.