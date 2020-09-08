Cumberland will play on Friday nights -
Mid-South Conference officials have released the 2020-21 Bluegrass Division football schedule.
All eight Bluegrass teams will play a seven-game schedule beginning on Feb. 19, 2021 with the final game of the regular season slated for April 9, 2021. There is a built-in open week for all eight teams on March 26 for any games that may be postponed during the first five weeks of competition.
The MSC administrative council voted to change the mandated 1:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturdays to Fridays for the 2020-21 season to help alleviate scheduling pressures with all sports being contested in the spring.
Kickoff times for each contest will be announced at a later date.
Cumberland will begin the 2021 slate on the road with a tough match-up against the University of the Cumberlands on February 19, before a three-game home set at Nokes-Lasater Field.
CU's home opener is set for February 26 against Georgetown followed up with a game against Thomas More University on March 5. They round out the homestand with a game against Lindsey Wilson on March 12.
Cumberland will go on the road for two straight games against the University of Pikeville on March 19 and Bethel University on Thursday, April 1.
The Phoenix will finish with Senior Day on April 9 versus the Campbellsville Tigers.
NAIA officials announced back on July 31 that the NAIA Football Championship Series would be moved to spring 2021.
On Aug. 20, NAIA officials announced that the FCS championship game is slated for Monday, May 10, 2021, at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
The playoffs begin April 17 with the first round of the 16-team bracket.
Cumberland football is scheduled to start "fall practice" later this month.