Lebanon's Britt earns top honor
BRENTWOOD -- Wilson County high cross country athletes were honored Monday at the MidState Cross Country Association banquet hosted by Brentwood Academy.
The banquet recognized runners with top 24 results in two MSCCA championship races.
Lebanon High's Aiden Britt was named the MidState Runner of the Year for Division AAA. This is Britt's third time as a finalist with MSCCA.
Other local runners with top results were as follows:
All-MidState Boys
Aiden Britt, Lebanon High* 1st
Nathan Mangram, Friendship** 4th
Aaron Isbell, Mt. Juliet* 8th
Alex Galligan, Wilson Central* 10th
Henry Griffin, Mt Juliet* 13th
All-MidState Girls
Hope Ilias, Friendship Christian** 4th
Makenna Merkley, Wilson Central* 18th
Jalyn Jenkins, Mt. Juliet* 20th
Lucy Ephrem, Mt. Juliet* 22nd
*Large Schools Division AAA
**Friendship Division AA