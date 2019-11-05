All-MidState runners

BRENTWOOD -- 2019 All-MidState include: front from left: Lucy Ephrem,  Jalyn Jenkins, Hope Ilias and Makenna Merkley. Standing: Aaron Isbell, Nathan Mangrum, Aiden Britt, Alex Galligan and Henry Griffin.

Lebanon's Britt earns top honor --

BRENTWOOD -- Wilson County high cross country athletes were honored Monday at the MidState Cross Country Association banquet hosted by Brentwood Academy.

The banquet recognized runners with top 24 results in two MSCCA championship races.

Lebanon High's Aiden Britt was named the MidState Runner of the Year for Division AAA. This is Britt's third time as a finalist with MSCCA.

Other local runners with top results were as follows:

All-MidState Boys

Aiden Britt, Lebanon High* 1st

Nathan Mangram, Friendship** 4th

Aaron Isbell, Mt. Juliet* 8th

Alex Galligan, Wilson Central* 10th

Henry Griffin, Mt Juliet* 13th

All-MidState Girls

Hope Ilias, Friendship Christian** 4th

Makenna Merkley, Wilson Central* 18th

Jalyn Jenkins, Mt. Juliet* 20th

Lucy Ephrem, Mt. Juliet* 22nd

*Large Schools Division AAA

**Friendship Division AA

