LARRY fishing team

Mt. Juliet Fishing Team members Zeb Major of Watertown High, left, and Easton Drennon of Friendship Christian, after a successful outing.

 Gary Redic

The Mt. Juliet Fishing Team, which in recent years has produced some of the state’s most accomplished young anglers, had a busy off-season.

The 40 team members, which come from throughout Wilson County and the surrounding area, participated in a Percy Priest Lake cleanup, picking up trash along the shore.