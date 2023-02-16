The Mt. Juliet Fishing Team, which in recent years has produced some of the state’s most accomplished young anglers, had a busy off-season.
The 40 team members, which come from throughout Wilson County and the surrounding area, participated in a Percy Priest Lake cleanup, picking up trash along the shore.
Before that, they assisted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in constructing fish attractors to be put into Percy Priest and Old Hickory Lake. They have constructed some 3,000 attractors that will improve fish habitat in the two lakes.
“Part of the membership requirement is performing eight hours of community service,” says coach Gary Redic. “It promotes teamwork.”
The Mt. Juliet Fishing Team was initially affiliated with Mt. Juliet High School because its original coach was a teacher there. Six years ago the coach retired and Redic took the reins.
“My son Evan was a member of the team, so I volunteered to take over so he could keep fishing,” says Redic, an employee at NWI Aerospace.
After his son graduated Redic continued to volunteer his time as a coach, assisted by Craig Sanford and Tylor White.
“I enjoy working with the kids and providing them with a great activity,” Redic says. “What I like about it is that any youngster can participate. They don’t have to be big or fast or strong to be a good fisherman.”
The team has no high school affiliation and is open to every youngster in the area. The junior division is for youngsters 8 or older in the 2nd grade through the 8th grade. The senior division is for high school students, and girls are welcome.
“Some of our best fishermen are girls,” Redic says.
Two years ago the team won a state championship, and last season finished 3rd, competing against approximately 2,800 students on other fishing teams throughout Tennessee. Four of the team’s former members are currently attending college on partial fishing scholarships.
“More and more colleges are fielding fishing teams and offering scholarships,” Redic says. “Being on the team is a good way to get noticed and make connections.”
The team competes through June in state-wide tournaments. The biggest hurdle is cost – providing boats and travel expenses for the youngsters.
“I explain to their family that it requires a financial commitment,” Redic says. “A lot of our members have access to boats, and we pair them with ones who don’t. Some area fishermen volunteer the use of their boats. We provide all the assistance we can, and we get help from some area businesses.”
Anyone interested in joining the team or providing assistance can contact Redic at (615) 714-5862. Information is also available on the team’s Facebook page.