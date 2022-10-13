Two games on tap Friday -
While four of Wilson County's seven football playing schools are taking a week off due to fall break, three programs have been hard at work preparing for regularly scheduled contests.
First up is Mt. Juliet as the Golden Bears will be playing the third of three consecutive Thursday night games.
Mt. Juliet will hold Senior Night ceremonies in conjunction with tomorrow's 7 p.m. game against Nashville RePublic High School at Roger Perry Field.
RePublic, a charter school, comes in 0-5 following last Friday's 64-0 loss at Battle Ground Academy.
The Bears slipped to 5-2 following last Thursday's 27-6 home loss to Lebanon -- a game that found Mt. Juliet's normally potent ground game limited to 31 yards by the Blue Devil defense.
Coach Trey Perry's team will return to the Region 5, 5A portion of their schedule Friday, Oct. 21 as they play at Nashville Hillsboro.
Donelson Christian at MJ Christian
A 13-game losing streak dating back to the 2021 season came to a screeching halt last Friday as Mt. Juliet Christian Academy outlasted Sale Creek High 12-11 for homecoming at Ed Suey Field.
Now 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the Division II-A Middle Region, the Saints find themselves preparing for a visit from neighboring Donelson Christian Academy.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Suey Field.
DCA's Wildcats come in 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the region DCA has won three-of-four games since Sept. 16 -- including a 47-6 victory at Clarksville Academy back on Sept. 30.
Friendship Christian at East Hamilton
Refreshed from a week off the Friendship Christian School Commanders will be on the road Friday, playing in Ooltewah against East Hamilton High.
Sitting 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Division II-A ranks by the Associated Press, Coach John McNeal's team will be taking on the Class 4A Hurricanes.
East Hamilton stands 5-2 after thumping Soddy-Daisy 42-0 last Friday.
